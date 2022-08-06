New splash pad welcomed by Okay youngsters

Abundant sunshine. Hot. High 98F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: August 6, 2022 @ 9:24 am
A ribbon cutting was held at the park in Okay for the new splash pad near the corner of Oklahoma 16 and Oklahoma 251A.
The project was funded through the American Rescue Plan and the Cherokee Nation.
