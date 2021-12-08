New Tech at Cherokee Elementary teacher launches bid for City Council seat

An elementary school teacher kicked off her student-led campaign for Muskogee City Council on Wednesday based on a platform based on the needs of the next generation of voters.
"It's not about me, it's about them, and it's about their parents," said Melody Cranford, a teacher at New Tech at Cherokee Elementary School. "It's about what they want to happen in Ward III — they need somewhere to play after six o'clock."
Cranford said her students and others in Ward III need safe places to gather and play after school. They deserve an "opportunity to be out ... doing something fun and doing something productive," those opportunities are limited due to concerns about their safety.
"We need the lights on. It's really that simple, that's an easy fix," Cranford said. "We need cameras at our parks. Our young people at our schools need to be outside during the daytime for only 15 minutes because now they're afraid to go to their own park, because there are shootings out there."
Cranford said there is a need to keep firearms out of the hands of students who might be contemplating violence or suicide. Their parents, she said, need economic opportunities.
"Look around ... see how many parents we have," Cranford said, pointing out the lopsided student-to-adult ratio in the room. "It's not because they don't want to be here with their kids, it's because they are working a second job."
Cranford was introduced to an enthusiastic crowd gathered at The Palace on South 24th Street by student leaders, who talked about her "community outreach" and support outside the classroom. They said Cranford led their fundraising efforts for community nonprofits and "is always passing out books and encouraging education."
Dannita Evans, one of the Mothers for Melody who attended the campaign launch party, said Cranford impressed her the first time they crossed paths. Cranford, she said, is a woman who "makes a difference" in the the community and "is always willing to help."
"I saw her in the hall, and she was telling a student, "This is what you need to be focused on, this is what you need to do to get ahead,'" Evans said about Cranford. "I had no idea who she was at that time, but I wanted her to be my son's teacher. She's excellent."
Lexi Armstrong, a fifth-grader at Cherokee Elementary who helped shape Cranford's campaign platform, said she believes local government "can really make a difference." Armstrong said she and her classmates came up with the idea to install cameras in parks and more street lights to promote neighborhood safety.
"Sometimes people get stuff stolen," Armstrong said. "So you need to be really watchful for that."
Cranford will compete against Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann.
Muskogee residents who are eligible to vote must be registered by Jan. 14 in order to cast a ballot.
