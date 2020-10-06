A New Tech at Cherokee Elementary student was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee after being involved in an auto-pedestrian accident Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at about 2:55 p.m. Tuesday at 11th and Elgin streets. Muskogee Public Schools Marketing and Communications Director Steve Braun said the student had just gotten off a school bus.
Emergency personnel were on the scene immediately along with school administration, Braun said. The student’s parent was contacted and was on the scene shortly after the incident. The student has been transported via ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation. The student was alert and answering questions prior to transport.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Trish German said the student had non-life-threatening injuries.
Parents of students who ride that bus were notified via a School Messenger call of the incident, Braun said.
