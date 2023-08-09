FORT GIBSON — Students will have hallway announcement screens and better security when Fort Gibson classes start Thursday.
“Every site is prepared, we are ready to receive kids, schedules are in place,” Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer said.
District technicians are installing large screen TVs in hallways at each school. They will display messages such as lunch menus, upcoming events, safety rules, birthdays.
“We have ways to communicate in every hallway,” Farmer said. “If we need to lock down school, we can message that.”
Security cameras and access controls also have been upgraded in schools.
“A lot of our exterior doors were replaced, all those doors that didn’t latch well or had issues, or were just starting to get age on them or needing to be replaced, we replaced some at every site,” Farmer said. “That will change how you enter the school a little bit. It’s more restrictive now than it ever has been. We can control it by the push of a button. Every school has basically keyless entry that we can operate by our phones. We can shut it down when we need to.”
Some schools, including Fort Gibson High, have new carpeting.
Farmer said Fort Gibson will start new roof projects in about three weeks.
“We have a plan together with our contractors that will not interfere with the daily operation of the school, but we will continue to see progress on the bond dollars that our voters approved.”
Voters in the Fort Gibson school district approved a $6.4 million bond issue last February to fund roof repairs, improved security and technology, improvements to the football and softball fields and new playground equipment.
Football stadium improvements include new turf, a new track and a new scoreboard, high school principal Ben Pemberton said.
“We’re getting a new roof on the north education building and old gym and new restroom facilities,” he said.
Farmer said the new playground equipment is scheduled to be set up around Christmas break. The equipment did not arrive until just before school started.
“We decided to do it over Christmas break so it wouldn’t interfere with the students on the playground,” he said.
The bond issue also will fund four new elementary classrooms to be built on a new second floor at the Jere Gibson Multipurpose Building. An elevator will be installed. Farmer said work on the elementary classrooms will be done in summer 2024.
People driving on Ross Street to get to the schools soon could have better access.
A new access road linking Ross to South Lee Street could be ready for traffic by the end of August, Town Clerk Nicole Sloat said. Sloat said the concrete needs to set before it opens.
The access road, Lone Oak Drive, is being built to ease congestion at the Lee and Ross intersection, which is close to U.S. 62. The road hits Lee Street between Harp’s grocery and the new O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Farmer said Lone Oak Drive “will open up a new means of egress and ingress to campus.”
He said the new road will help make it faster for cars get off school parking lots.
