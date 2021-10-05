New TOPS® Chapter paves the way to healthy lifestyle

KEEFETON – Several residents of Keefeton are embracing a healthier lifestyle after launching a new chapter of a nonprofit weight-loss support group. Weekly TOPS® chapter meetings will be held at Keefeton Trinity Baptist Church, 10404 Highway 64 S. at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“We’re so excited to get started in our new TOPS chapter! We encourage anyone who’s looking for weight-loss support to start or continue their journey with us,” says Kathy Journagan, area Chapter advocate.
Founded more than 70 years ago, TOPS Club Inc.® (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness, with thousands of chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. In fact, TOPS members collectively lose nearly 300 tons of weight each year.
Visitors to a TOPS chapter are welcome to attend their first meeting free of charge. Membership is affordable at just $32 per year in the U.S., plus nominal chapter fees. For more details, contact Kathy Journagan at (918) 812-0138.
To find another local chapter, visit www.tops.org or call (800) 932-8677.
