Trustees tasked with administering efforts to promote local tourism hired as interim director the man pushed out of the position when city councilors restructured the program for a third time in two years.
Justin O'Neal was hired to serve as interim tourism director for 60 days, with an option for an additional 30 days, while the Muskogee Tourism Authority searches for a permanent director. O'Neal will be paid $5,005.45 a month while he is on board, which reportedly is the same amount he was paid by the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce when it administered the tourism contract for the city.
Ward II Councilor Jaime Stout, who serves as MTA chairwoman, said O'Neal was considered for the position during a special meeting a week ago. While he won support of trustees on a 4-2 vote — one trustee abstained — passage required the approval of five trustees.
"At first, Justin declined the position ... when I told him we didn't have the votes to make it pass," Stout said. "But then the next day ... he said he ... really wants to continue doing this — being the tourism director for Muskogee and for tourism."
Stout described O'Neal as "a great asset" for Muskogee tourism. He was commended by various members of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority Tourism Committee, which oversaw local tourism functions during fiscal year 2020 and the first three months of fiscal year 2021.
While tourism took a hit this year as a result of the pandemic, Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed said it fared better than expected. Reed opposed the transfer of tourism oversight from the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority to the Roxy Theater Community Trust, which was renamed and repurposed in October as Muskogee Tourism Authority.
During a special meeting on Thursday, trustees also formed a committee that will create a job description for tourism director and advertise for applicants. Stout said the committee also will review and filter the pool of applicants before the names are forwarded to trustees for consideration.
