Traffic on the viaduct connecting Court and Callahan streets could move more smoothly by April, city officials say.
Crews with Traffic & Lighting Systems (TLS) of Tulsa are installing new traffic signals on both sides of the viaduct — at the intersection of Court and Main streets and at the intersection of Callahan and Cherokee streets.
Interim Public Works Director Mike Stewart said the new traffic signals will help traffic flow across the viaduct when a train blocks traffic on Broadway and Okmulgee Avenue.
"When there's a train on the UP tracks, the Court Street viaduct becomes severely congested," Stewart said, referring to the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
The new signals will be synchronized with railroad traffic to help vehicular traffic flow.
A protected left turn on Main Street's southbound lane could ease eastbound traffic on the viaduct, Stewart said.
"Instead of a green bulb, it will have a green turn arrow," he said. "If you're heading south on Main Street, you'll be able to turn east on Callahan when there is a dedicated turn arrow."
A train moving on the tracks will activate a signal, he said. "It will be activated by a device on the bridge that will recognize when the train is there, and it will communicate with the traffic signal.
The $650,000 project is funded through sales tax, he said.
Construction was authorized to start last September with a 180-day completion timeline, Stewart said, adding that completion is expected around the end of March.
There used to be a traffic light at Callahan and Cherokee, but the city removed the light in the early 2000s when it upgraded traffic signals along Main Street, Stewart said.
"The Main Street signals communicated with each other," he said. "The traffic light on the east end of the bridge at Cherokee, was an older style one that was on a timed device. It would not communicate with the ones on Main Street. It would have created a bigger problem if we had left it up."
The new lights at Cherokee and Callahan will be able to communicate with the Main Street signals as well as the railroad, Stewart said.
