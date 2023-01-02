New Year's Day closings

The following businesses will be closed Monday in celebration of New Year's Day: Muskogee County District Court, U.S. District Court, VA Regional Office, Muskogee County Health Department, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5, Muskogee City Hall and Muskogee County Transit.
The Muskogee Phoenix business offices will be closed Monday.
The Muskogee Public Library will be closed Monday.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed Monday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will be closed on Monday. Additionally, the Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed.
All banks and credit unions will be closed Monday.
New Year schedule subject to change due to weather.
