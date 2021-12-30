New Year's Day closings

The following businesses will be closed on Friday: Muskogee County District Court, U.S. District Court, VA Regional Office, Muskogee County Health Department, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5, Muskogee City Hall and Muskogee County Transit.
The Muskogee Phoenix business offices will be open Friday but closed on Monday.
The Muskogee Public Library will be open Friday but closed Saturday.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed Saturday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will be closed on Friday. Residential and commercial trash pickup will run on Friday. Additionally, the Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed Friday.
All banks and credit unions will be open Friday, but closed Saturday.
New Year schedule subject to change due to weather.
