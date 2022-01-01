New Year's Day closings

The following businesses will be closed today: Muskogee County District Court, U.S. District Court, VA Regional Office, Muskogee County Health Department, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5, Muskogee City Hall and Muskogee County Transit.
The Muskogee Phoenix business offices will be closed Monday.
The Muskogee Public Library will be closed today.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed today, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will be closed on today. Additionally, the Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed today.
All banks and credit unions will be closed Saturday.
New Year schedule subject to change due to weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.