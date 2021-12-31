New Year's Day closings

The following businesses will be closed today: Muskogee County District Court, U.S. District Court, VA Regional Office, Muskogee County Health Department, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5, Muskogee City Hall and Muskogee County Transit.
The Muskogee Phoenix business offices will be open today but closed on Monday.
The Muskogee Public Library will be open today but closed Saturday.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed Saturday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will be closed today, but residential and commercial trash pickup will run today. Additionally, the Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed today.
All banks and credit unions will be open today but closed Saturday.
New Year schedule subject to change due to weather.
