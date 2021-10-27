Newsweek names Arvest Bank a ‘Most Loved Workplace’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Newsweek magazine has named Arvest Bank as one of America’s “Most Loved Workplaces.”
The recognition for employee happiness and satisfaction at work was determined by surveying more than 800,000 employees nationwide from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.
“The best way to determine the strength of a company’s culture is by measuring the degree of love employees feel for their workplace,” said Louis Carter, CEO and founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace. The Best Practice Institute is a leadership development and benchmark research company and collaborated with Newsweek to produce the list of 100 “Most Loved Workplaces.”
The full “Most Loved Workplaces” list is available online at newsweek.com and will be featured in the Oct. 29 issue of Newsweek.
“This kind of recognition, based significantly on associate feedback, is especially rewarding,” Arvest Chief People Officer Laura Andress said. “Arvest has a strong culture, focused on people, fostered by our commitment to providing an inclusive workplace where all associates are valued and respected. Authenticity, collaboration, open communication, career-pathing and world-class benefits are equally important tools when the goal is to build a happy workplace focused on our long-term commitment to associates, customers and communities.
“We believe an inclusive and supportive workplace translates to better performance and more satisfied customers. This nurturing workplace allows Arvest to remain an industry leader and deliver services and solutions that make our customers and communities stronger.”
To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with – and written responses from – company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.
“In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent,” Newsweek global editor in chief Nancy Cooper said.
