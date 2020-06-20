Newton presents 13th annual Juneteenth celebration at Elliott Park

Earnest Floyd said he really enjoyed the Juneteenth celebration Friday at Elliott Park.
“I just think this is a good event in that they take time to represent it, give people time to come, and fellowship with people maybe they haven’t seen in a long time,” said Floyd, a retired Marine. “I just enjoy, and not only the food, I enjoy the company and fellowship.”
Elliott park was full of people eating barbecue, dancing to music, catching up their neighbors and talking with community leaders. It was a joyful Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating freedom of African-Americans.
Wilma Newton, along with Rib Crib, Runt's, Holy Smoke BBQ Hut, Charlie's Chicken, Golden Corral and Walmart sponsoring the event, set up the event for the public to attend for free. They had free food and music for everyone who showed up for the Juneteenth celebration.
“We always celebrate the 19th of June regardless to which day (of the week) it comes on," Newton said. "Everything is free in the park because we celebrate freedom.”
June 19, 1865, is the day when the last slaves in America were freed after Major General Gordon Granger and his Union soldiers traveled to Galveston, Texas, to announce their freedom. This came two and a half years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, announcing the end of slavery in America.
Numerous Muskogee residents were attending the celebration. Many said they look forward to the annual event and have not missed a celebration.
“As long as they’ve been having it here, I’ve been here," said Michella Marshal, of Muskogee. "I was raised at this park, so I’ve been at this park all my life.”
Muskogee's Juneteenth celebration also celebrated the lives of African-Americans and the service members of the United States' military. Military members in attendance raised both the American flag and the Juneteenth flag.
In past years, Newton had organized a unity walk from Altamont Street to Elliott Park leading up to the celebration and a movie. However, due to the concerns with the coronavirus, this year's unity walk was canceled, and the movie has been postponed.
Two semi-trucks full of food were supposed to have boxes of food from Go Fresh distributed by members of the Muskogee High class of 2020. However, due to complications with the trucks, they will distribute the food from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday near Sadler Arts Academy, 800 Altamont St.
