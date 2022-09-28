Next Household Pollutant Collection Event Oct. 15

As part of its ongoing efforts to protect area water, enhance Muskogee’s cleanliness, and improve home safety, the City of Muskogee will offer a Household Pollutant Collection Event on Oct. 15. This event offers free disposal of household chemical pollutants, electronics, waste tires, etc., to city residents.
Muskogee residents may bring their household chemicals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 15 to the City Material Yard, 1503 S. Cherokee St. It is sponsored by the City of Muskogee through its Public Works Department Stormwater Management Program. This event is free to Muskogee residents who present a current City water bill.
Acceptable materials include pesticides, leftover oil-based paints, used motor oil, solvents, cleaners, acids, poisons, aerosols, fluorescent bulbs and all types of batteries. Products should be kept in their original containers, if possible. Up to three computers or TV sets, per household, will be accepted for recycling. A latex paint exchange will also be provided, but residents may dispose of latex paint after allowing them to air dry and then discard the cans in their curbside trash container. Tradebe Environmental Services will accept the items and provide hazardous and universal waste transportation and disposal for the City of Muskogee.
Select types of waste are excluded from this event, for safety reasons. Pressurized gas cylinders, ammunition, explosives, school lab chemicals, or containers of unknown substances will not be accepted. Due to state and federal regulations, no wastes from commercial businesses or agricultural sources are allowed.
Residents may also deliver passenger car, pickup and large truck tires to the site for free disposal, with a 25 tire limit per household. Tractor tires, large implement tires, tires on metal rims, or tires from commercial shops or dealers will not be accepted.
The Muskogee Police Department will team with the Nonprofit Resource Center to accept pharmaceuticals, vape pens, sharps in containers, and prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Liquids will not be accepted.
The landfill will be free and open to the public 7 a.m.-3 p.m. In addition, the brush and limb site will be open and free to the public 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring only brush and limbs, no stumps, to the site at 40th and Denver streets. Both sites require a current City water bill. In the event of a lightning storm, gates will be temporarily closed for the safety of attendees until the storm has passed.
Information: (918) 684-6340.
