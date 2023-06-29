Washington Commanders strong safety Kamren Curl will move from defending to passing when he comes to Muskogee on Friday.
Curl, a Muskogee High School graduate, will help pass out backpacks during a Community Unity event at 5 p.m. Friday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Center Director Derrick Reed said this is the second year Curl has distributed backpacks. He sent 300 backpacks to be distributed to Muskogee students in August 2022.
“Curl was in training last August,” Reed said. “This year, not only is he doing the Backpack Giveaway, he’s doing a football camp on Saturday.”
Friday’s event will feature free barbecue for the first 250 visitors.
Reed said the center is doing three monthly Community Unity events this summer. He said the center had hosted weekend activities, called Night Hoops, in addition to its summer programs.
“We didn’t host Night Hoops this year because of the summer funding,” he said. “This year, we were not able to do a traditional weekend programs, so these are unity events we’re putting together. These are just times of fellowship with the community. We’re going to have free food and just get the community to come together and have a good time.”
The July 29 event will feature Lonnie Barker, a Muskogee native who has become a hip-hop artist named L Boogie, Reed said.
The final summer bash will be Aug. 12, Reed said.
This summer, a community group will conduct Night Hoops 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through July 29 at Muskogee Teen Center.
