The filing deadline has come and gone and McIntosh County has a wonderful slate of Democratic candidates on the ballot this election year. Nine candidates have confirmed their attendance at the "Night of Democrats" event, and yet more invitations are outstanding. Candidates range from Oklahoma governor to local county commissioner races. It is shaping up to be an exciting night of festivities.
If you are a candidate who will be on the McIntosh County Democratic Primary ballot on June 28, and have not secured your seat at the table, reach out to the McIntosh County Democratic Party at McCoOkDems@gmail.com to reserve your spot!
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 30, at the Checotah Community Center. It will be a great opportunity for constituents to learn more about the candidates that will appear on the Primary Election ballot in June. Refreshments will be served, and citizens will have a chance to ask the candidates a question. Don't miss your chance to participate in our democratic process!
