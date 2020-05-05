As of this advisory, there are 4,127 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are nine additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 26-May 3.
Three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group, a male in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Lincoln County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Texas County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 247 total deaths in the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that individuals use cloth face coverings in public situations where social distancing might be difficult to maintain. Please follow this guide on how use, make and wear cloth face coverings.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 4,127
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 75,290
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 79,892
**Currently Hospitalized 236
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 773
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 247
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 5.
