As of this advisory, there are 6,573 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are no additional deaths.

There are 334 total deaths in the state.

The OSDH announced today that its COVID-19 data tracker, located at coronavirus.health.ok.gov, will continue reporting active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county only, as permitted by State law, and the agency will no longer be able to publish COVID-19 data by city, zip code, or by long-term care and nursing home facility due to the State’s Catastrophic Emergency Declaration expiring on May 31.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. 

Information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 6,573

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 5/29) 186,700

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 5/29) 194,496

**Currently Hospitalized (As of 5/29) 154

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 986

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0

Total Cumulative Deaths 334

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. June 1.

