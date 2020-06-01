As of this advisory, there are 6,573 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are no additional deaths.
There are 334 total deaths in the state.
The OSDH announced today that its COVID-19 data tracker, located at coronavirus.health.ok.gov, will continue reporting active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county only, as permitted by State law, and the agency will no longer be able to publish COVID-19 data by city, zip code, or by long-term care and nursing home facility due to the State’s Catastrophic Emergency Declaration expiring on May 31.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.
Information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 6,573
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 5/29) 186,700
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 5/29) 194,496
**Currently Hospitalized (As of 5/29) 154
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 986
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 334
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.