This week, 15 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 61 are in the "yellow" risk level, and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
Muskogee, Cherokee, Wagoner and McIntosh counties are in the "yellow" risk level, with 15 counties around the state remaining in the "orange" risk level. One county in the panhandle, Cimarron County, is in the "green" risk level.
In Muskogee County, there have been 9,181 confirmed cases with 113 deaths. The City of Muskogee reports 5,129 cases with 87 confirmed deaths. The number of deaths in the city of Muskogee and the county have not increased since March 9.
Moving forward, the COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday at 11 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 433,516 cases (+491) of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
467 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Today's Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 7,610
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 433,516
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,247,356
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,653,901
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 254
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 16
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 24,786
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS) 7,610
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. March 17.
