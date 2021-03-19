No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Muskogee County or the city of Muskogee.
There have been 113 deaths in the county, with 87 in the city of Muskogee. There have been 9,181 cases reported in the county, with 5,129 occurring in the city of Muskogee.
As of this advisory, there are 434,491 cases (+416) of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
446 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Today's Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 7,673
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 434,491
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,264,480
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,671,576
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 235
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 19
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 24,865
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS) 7,673
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. March 19.
