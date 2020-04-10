Muskogee County's positive COVID-19 cases have leveled off at 21 for three days despite increased testing, said Muskogee County Health Department Regional Director Jill Larcade.
"We are getting more testing out there, and we’re getting back those tests and not having as many positives as we expected," Larcade said. "We were going to get more testing out there, and that was the message we put out — 'okay we put more tests out there we’re going to see more positives.' We put more tests out there, but we’re not seeing a huge uptick in positives."
Larcade ascribes the slowed spread both countywide and statewide to effective social distancing and shutdown measures.
"I’ve actually seen a slowdown kind of statewide with some of the numbers," Larcade said. "What we’re putting out and saying is having an effect on our infection rate. People are really following through with what the advice has been locally and nationally on how to prevent this."
Such measures went into effect across the county following an April 1 "safer at home" executive order from Governor Kevin Stitt. Businesses deemed "non-essential," like tattoo parlors, barber shops and specialty retail stores, were closed outright.
"Essential" businesses like grocery stores have taken steps such as cutting hours, requiring the use of masks while on-site by employees and visitors, and holding special hours for senior citizens and the immunocompromised. People have been encouraged to stay home, and gatherings of more than 10 people have been prohibited.
"My hope is that the message is getting out there," Larcade said. "It seems to be getting through. When I see people out, they’re wearing their masks. They’re not showing up to the ER as much."
Larcade said people should be proud that they have helped to slow the COVID-19 outbreak down.
"Being careful and watching each other and taking care of each other is keeping Oklahoma strong," Larcade said. "Look at the work that people have put in as a citizen, look what you’re doing, you’re helping to stop the spread of this disease. It's working."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.