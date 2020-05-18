As of this advisory, there are 5,398 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are no additional deaths.
There are 288 total deaths in the state.
On Sunday, OSDH reported 78 new positive COVID cases, for a total of 5,310 positives, and today the agency is reporting 88 new positive COVID-19 cases, for a total of 5,398 positives.
Of today’s new positive cases, 64% were in Texas County, where the agency is partnering with the CDC, businesses and the community on a robust testing and tracing strategy to contain and minimize further spread of COVID-19 throughout this region.
Through a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and The Caring Foundation, OSDH is deploying Caring Vans providing free COVID-19 testing to underserved communities in Oklahoma City, increasing testing accessibility. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone 16 and older; people do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested. This week, a Caring Van will be at the Latino Community Development Agency (lcdaok.com).
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 5,398
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 5/15) 117,807
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 5/15) 123,954
**Currently Hospitalized (As of 5/15) 180
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 885
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 288
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 18.
