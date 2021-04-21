There have been 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskogee County reported in the past week. There have been no new deaths.
This week, three Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 64 are in the "yellow" risk level, and 10 are in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The orange level is the moderate risk level; yellow, low risk level; green, normal.
Muskogee and the surrounding counties remain in the yellow risk level.
Moving forward, the COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 445,963 cases (+238) of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
239 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Today's Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 8,189
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 445,963
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,537,334
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,952,733
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 185
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 6
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS) 8,189
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 21.
