Axis Healthcare has opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in front of the old Stage building at Arrowhead Mall. There is no out-of-pocket cost to people with or without insurance for this COVID test.
This is a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which is the most accurate test on the market, and can detect multiple variants of the COVID-19 virus. Results are also available the next day.
No appointments are necessary. Once you arrive at Arrowhead Mall, 501 N. Main St., proceed to the northeast side of the building, and follow the cones to be tested. This process typically takes about 10 minutes.
The drive-thru is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday.
Information: (918) 943-3790 or visit https://axishealth.net/drive-thru-covid-19-testing/.
