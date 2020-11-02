People can sponsor a wreath for a veteran’s grave at Fort Gibson National Cemetery this year, even though no public wreath-laying ceremonies are planned.
“People will come in and lay the wreaths down, and then they’ll go,” said Cemetery Director Bill Rhoades.
The national organization Wreaths Across America encourages people to sponsor a fresh balsam wreath for $15, to be placed on a veteran’s headstone. The wreaths are laid at cemeteries across the United States in National Wreaths Across America Day in mid-December.
The December 2019 ceremony drew dozens of people to Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of people gathered for cemetery events to no more than 50, prompting this year’s ceremony to be canceled.
Seven wreaths will be laid around the cemetery’s main flag pole at an undisclosed time, he said.
Rhoades said he expects between 2,000 to 2,500 wreaths to be laid this year.
Wreaths Across America volunteers typically lay 1,700 wreaths.
“That’s only 17 wreaths per person if you have 100 people,” Rhoades said. “They come in, lay a couple or three wreaths, then they’re gone.”
He said Wreaths for Fallen Heroes, a Tahlequah organization, plans to lay 600 “dedicated” wreaths as well.
Wreaths for Fallen Heroes has sought to lay an artificial wreath at each Fort Gibson headstone in past years.
“In order to put 23,000 wreaths around the cemetery, that would take a lot of volunteers from a lot of areas. That would be more risk than any of us would be willing to take,” Rhoades said. “We’ve got so many sections, it would take more than a month to cover them all. Every day, they would be exposed to a different group of volunteers.”
He said he is working with Wreaths for Fallen Heroes.
Rhoades said individuals or families are more than welcome to lay wreaths or decorate graves.
“We’re just not going to have a public ceremony,” he said. “If we’ve got people coming out and decorating their loved one’s graves, the risk of threat is minimal.”
The Wreaths Across America wreaths come in two to four days before the ceremony, he said.
“People will come here take the wreaths and place them on the gravesite,” he said. “The difference this year is, instead of everyone going to the trucks and getting the wreaths, they’re going to remove the wreaths from the truck, lay them on the ground so people can pick up their wreaths and go instead of people huddling around waiting for wreaths to be taken down from the truck.”
You can help
• You can sponsor a wreath for $15 at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/. Go to the menu to select Search locations/groups to find area cemeteries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.