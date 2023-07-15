The value of a product seems to be inversely proportionate to the salesman’s hype. You are wary of salespersons because some of them are snake oil salespeople.
We have all fallen prey to the slick talker who can influence us to buy a product at the county fair which we neither sought nor needed. Advertising has gotten so competitive and it so surrounds us that in many situations it has degraded into hype.
Partly for that reason and partly because of my personality type, I do not make impulse purchases. I once left a time-share hard-press sales meeting telling the salesman that I needed to consider the purchase.
He pressured and pressured, stating that the offers were good today only and that I must act fast, etc. I gave him my business card and suggested that he call me in two days and I would share the conclusion of my deliberation. Of course he never called.
He did not believe that the product would sell itself. He had been trained that if the customer got away, the customer would be lost forever. That is why the hard sell, because such purchases are often followed with buyer’s remorse.
There is a whole industry devoted to getting thousands of people out of their time-share contracts, because the deal did not live up to the hype. Ironically, had the salesman called back, and had we been able to iron out a couple of issues, I very possibly would have bought.
It was obvious that he believed in his powers of coercion more than the value of the product. That made me suspect the product. If it was the deal of the universe, it would still be so in two days. The product should sell itself.
In the past, evangelism fell into the sales department of the church. Similar high pressure approaches have been used to overcome folks’ seeming resistance to conversion to Christ.
The reluctance had to be overcome by most any means in order for the conversion to take place. The goal of such interactions was not to present the gospel, but to convert people.
The need to convert others overrode the mission to present the gospel. If the time-share was as great an opportunity as the salesman hyped it to be, he would not have to hype it. Just present it and anyone could see that he would be a fool to not take advantage.
Jesus once conducted an interview with a wealthy man who asked what he must do to inherit eternal life. Jesus responded that the man knew the law and all he had to do was obey what he knew.
He suggested that the man already had the answer to his question, so he was seeking something else from Jesus. The man professed that he had kept the law since he was a child.
Rather than seeking information, his question led him into the opportunity to indeed present what he knew and to praise himself. Maybe he was seeking praise from Jesus as well.
Jesus explained that there was one thing the man lacked: to sell everything he had and to follow Jesus. The man hung his head and walked away because he was unwilling to do so.
Jesus did not run after him, or offer to make a deal. The product was clearly presented (eternal life) and the cost was clearly marked, every possession the man had.
Clearly presented, clearly marked, no hype, no pressure, and no discounts. Either eternal life will sell itself or it won’t. In this case, it didn’t.
I have been to classes on how to “close the deal” in order to gain a conversion, but I have also seen much buyer’s remorse in folks who submitted to the pressure to convert, for fear of hell, or in anticipation of a mansion in heaven, but who never decided to become a disciple of Christ.
Such has cheapened discipleship in the eyes of non-believers who wonder why people have to be pressured into following Jesus. Rather than sales, evangelism is recruitment, but it is based in part of the worthiness of the disciple-want-to-be. Not worthy of grace and salvation, but worthy of the name Christian, which was bestowed by the highest of costs: the death of Jesus for our sins.
