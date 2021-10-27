Nolan new Associate Dean of Tribal Health Affairs for OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation

TAHLEQUAH — Dr. Douglas Nolan has been named Associate Dean of Tribal Health Affairs for the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation medical school campus in Tahlequah.
“In his new role Dr. Nolan will assist in aligning OSU-COM, the Cherokee Nation and other tribal nations as we move toward a bright future producing more physicians for our tribal health care systems and across rural Oklahoma,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “This includes medical student recruitment and retention, resident program development for tribal nations and serving as an advocate for the advancement of tribal health care.”
Dr. Nolan began his medical career at W.W. Hastings Hospital in 2003 and has since served as the diabetes program medical director, medical graduate education medical director, and the program director for the Family Medicine Residency, a program from which many current Cherokee Nation Health Services physicians were recruited.
“Dr. Nolan has a long history with CNHS and has taken to heart our mission of ensuring the story of the Cherokee Nation continues by partnering with individuals, families and communities to improve our health and quality of life,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones. “For years, he has taken initiative to liaise with students, recruit for our health system and advocate for our medical school and in this new role he will be able to further those efforts to create an even bigger impact and strengthen our partnership with OSU.”
Dr. Nolan said his former CNHS patients will continue receiving great care.
“I have enjoyed working with the wonderful administration, providers, and other staff members at CNHS and my favorite has always been patient care,” Nolan said. “CNHS has allowed me to provide meaningful work and care for my family, friends, and neighbors and I know that in my absence the health system will continue to provide the highest quality of care. In fact, my new role will help ensure this.”
