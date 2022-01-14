Nominations open for 2022 AARP Oklahoma Native American Elder Honors

AARP Oklahoma is accepting nominations for the 14th annual AARP Oklahoma Native American Elder Honors which celebrates 50 Native American elders who have positively impacted our country, state, communities and Indian Country.
Since 2009, the annual event is previously known as AARP Oklahoma Indian Elder Honors has recognized more than 650 elders from Oklahoma’s 39 tribal nations.
“These honorees are beacons of hope and inspiration and embody AARP’s mission and vision, as they inspire others to serve," said AARP Oklahoma state director Sean Voskuhl. "The Native American elders we recognize are an extraordinary example of the difference that we all can make in others’ lives and in the vitality of our communities.”
Past honorees include teachers, veterans, artists, tribal leaders, and culture preservationists. The AARP Oklahoma Indian Elder Honors celebration will occur in fall 2022. Nominations should be submitted at aarp.cventevents.com/2022NativeAmericanEldersNominations.
A nominee must be an enrolled member of one of Oklahoma’s 39 tribal nations and age 50-plus. Nominees should demonstrate leadership and will be selected based on impactful contributions to their community, tribal nation and/or country.
Incomplete applications will not be considered. Nominees do not have to be AARP members. Honorees will be selected by AARP.
For more information or to request a mail-in nomination form, contact Mashell Sourjohn at (405) 715-4474 or msourjohn@aarp.org. The deadline for submitting nominations is March 31.
