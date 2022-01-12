OKLAHOMA CITY — Agriculture Day at the Capitol is notorious for honoring the Governor’s Hall of Fame Award winner.
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is accepting nominations for this award through 5 p.m. Feb. 18. The award winner will be announced at a recognition ceremony on March 24, at the State Capitol as part of the annual Oklahoma Ag Day at the Capitol celebration.
The Agriculture Hall of Fame Award is the highest award given by the Governor to honor distinguished Oklahoma agriculture producers. This prestigious award honors leaders in the agriculture industry who exemplify personal values, performance and achievement. Nominee’s should have high standards of conduct, leadership, innovation, and accomplishments in agriculture and should be a role model for young Oklahoma agriculturists.
The deadline for all nominations is 5 p.m. Feb. 18. Applications can be submitted electronically via email to Morgan Vance at morgan.vance@ag.ok.gov or can be dropped off in person at the ODAFF building front desk, located at 2800 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
The fillable application can be accessed at https://ag.ok.gov/oklahoma-ag-hall-of-fame/.
Any questions regarding the application or application process can be directed to Morgan Vance at (405) 845-5542.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.