Westville High School Hall of Fame nominations are being sought for the WHS Hall of Fame. Honorees(s) must be a graduate of Westville High School. Selection is based on the impact the nominee has made in the lives of others or communities (local, state, region, nation or world). The Induction to the Hall of Fame will be at the WHS All School Reunion, May 2, in Westville. Nomination deadline is April 1. The required information is the year of graduation, summary detailing actions of nominee and contact information of nominee and nominator. Articles and other material may be included but are not required. Submit nominations to joymorriswalker@gmail.com or Joy Walker, 428 W. Davis Field Road, Muskogee, OK 74401. Information: Joy Walker, (918) 348-1873. See Facebook, Westville High School All School Reunion.
Nominations sought for Westville High School Hall of Fame
- Submitted by Joy Walker
