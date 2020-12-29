The oldest food pantry in town, Muskogee Community Food Pantry (MCFP) was started in 1978 by Muskogee Cooperative Ministries. For 37 years, the food pantry was located at First Presbyterian Church (now Antioch The Temple of Hope) at 600 W. Broadway. In 2015, when Muskogee Cooperative Ministries dissolved, the food pantry incorporated and moved to First United Methodist Church, 600 E. Broadway. Tom and Deborah Carment are co-coordinators of the food pantry, overseeing daily operations.
The food pantry has an agreement with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and receives food under a federal program administered by the food bank. Under this program, clients can come once a month or six times per year. The food pantry is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. In October new evening hours were added from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
To receive food from MCFP an individual or family must be residents of Muskogee County and provide identification and proof of a Muskogee County address at the first visit. An exception to this requirement is made for transient clients who may have originally lived outside the county or lack official identification. Transient clients also receive a different type of food bag with items that don’t require cooking.
The usual foods provided require the ability to cook and include a range of produce in season, meat, eggs, cereal, soup, pasta and sauce, pancake mix and Griffin syrup, canned vegetables, dried fruits, ready-to-eat items, and seasonal items, like chickens, at Thanksgiving. Two bags of food should last a week for a household of two people, and larger households receive more food.
The food pantry also partners with the Muskogee Soroptimist Club to provide feminine hygiene products to women who need them. MCFP works to keep clients and the community informed about other food distribution events, food assistance programs, and MPS virtual lunch pickup information on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mcm.pantry.
“This is not a competitive business," Tom Carment said. "We just try to serve who we can.”
Most of the food distributed at Muskogee Community Food Pantry is received from the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, but the organization also purchases some food and receives donations from the community. A number of organizations hold food drives for MCFP, including the Castle of Muskogee, Sadler School, FedEx Ground, BancFirst, and the Veterans Affairs Regional Office.
“We have a lot of partners in the community who work with us to provide food, and that’s what keeps us going,” Carment said.
The food pantry is entirely volunteer run, with approximately 50 individuals volunteering on a regular basis pre-COVID. Currently, only about 15 people are volunteering, so opportunities are available for anyone who would like to volunteer.
In November, the food pantry served 299 households. Food distribution is being held outside with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
For more information, to volunteer, or to donate, contact Tom Carment at (918) 577-8824.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at Neighbors Building Neighborhoods at (918) 683-4600 or rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org.
