Nonprofit Buzz: Consortium to identify greatest health needs of Muskogee County

Muskogee County is facing a significant health crisis that adversely impacts individuals, families, neighborhoods and the entire community. Statistics reveal residents of Muskogee County face much greater health disparities than other communities throughout Oklahoma and the rest of the nation.
Approximately 21% of our population lives in poverty with the national rate at 13%. Life expectancy for Muskogee County is 75 years compared to 79 nationally. Muskogee County residents have noticeably higher rates of heart disease, liver disease, chronic disease, and diabetes than national averages.
Moreover, 43% of our residents live in rural areas and, as a result, experience significant health disparities when compared to urban areas. Issues of poverty, access to services, economic opportunity, rates of chronic disease, homelessness, intimate partner violence, and life expectancy are more significant risk factors in rural areas.
To address this need, in 2021, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods (NBN) applied for and received a grant from the Centers of Disease Control to develop a Social Determinants of Health Accelerator Plan in Muskogee County. In collaboration with the Saint Francis Health System, NBN formed the Muskogee County Social Determinants of Health Consortium, which is comprised of key community partners with expertise in public health, poverty, rural health disparities, tribal health outcomes, housing, infrastructure, obesity and nutrition, substance abuse and education. The consortium is serving as the leadership team for the Accelerator Plan with support and guidance from NBN.
Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) refers to the conditions in the environments where people are born, live, learn, work, play worship, and age that affect a wide range of health, functioning, and quality-of-life outcomes and risks. The SDOH are typically grouped into five domains: economic stability; education access and quality; health care access and quality; neighborhood and built environment; and social and community context. These SDOH have a major impact on our health, well-being and quality of life. Examples include safe housing, transportation, racism, violence, job opportunities, access to nutritious foods, and recreational opportunities.
To address these challenges, the consortium is working with local governments, the county health department, health care providers, tribes, businesses, and community-based organizations to identify the greatest health needs specific to Muskogee County. Based on the findings, the consortium will develop a plan for implementation of strategies to reduce health disparities and improve the wellness of low-income and rural residents of Muskogee County positively impacting social determinants of health in our community.
Input from community members is crucial to the project’s success. In the coming weeks, the consortium will survey Muskogee County residents to learn what they see as the greatest challenges to living a healthy, safe life. This input will be used to develop comprehensive strategies to improve health care access and support healthy lifestyles throughout the county. After the planning phase, developed strategies will be implemented with funding committed by the Saint Francis Health System.
For more information about the consortium, to get involved, or to request surveys, contact Mason Beecroft at (918) 391-1708 or mbeecroft@nbn-nrc.org.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at (918) 683-4600 or rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.