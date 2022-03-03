Nonprofit Buzz: Exchange Club supports local children

In 1984, a group of Muskogee businessmen held a successful chili cook-off and wanted to make sure it benefitted the community. In 1985, they formed a local chapter of the National Exchange Club, because the organization’s programs of service (Americanism, youth programs, and community service) and national project, the prevention of child abuse, aligned with their service goals.
The Exchange Club of Muskogee is a nonprofit civic organization with the mission to raise awareness of child abuse and financially support organizations that prevent child abuse. In the past 38 years, the club has raised and donated $1,500,000 in support of this mission. The primary partner organizations funded by the Exchange Club include Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children, Education Foundation of Muskogee, MONARCH, and Restoring Identities after Sexual Exploitation (RISE) Shelter.
The Exchange Club Shoe and Coat Fund was developed in partnership with Muskogee Public School counselors to make sure kids have proper shoes and coats. Each year, approximately $5,000 is donated to the counselors who discreetly purchase items for kids in need at each school site. As Robert Smith, chili cook-off chair emphasized, “our main focus is financially supporting our organizations that care for the children of Muskogee.”
Other projects support the club’s Americanism focus. The National Exchange club states “Americanism promotes pride in our country, appreciation for the freedoms granted to American citizens, and gratitude to the men and women who serve and have served in the armed forces.” To this end, the Exchange Club of Muskogee distributes flags to kids on Veterans Day and financially supports the local chapter of Wreaths Across America, which buys wreaths for veterans to place on headstones at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
“We are proud to support this effort that perfectly aligns with our mission of Americanism,” Smith said.
To support these organizations and programs, the chili cook-off and Okie Jeep Jam fundraisers are organized by 70 Exchange Club member volunteers and executed with the help of 300-400 additional community volunteers, including those who support the club’s funded organizations. After each event, the charity committee determines how net proceeds are distributed.
Planning is underway for the chili cook-off to be held May 13-14 at the Hatbox Event Center. Entry fees are $10 for adults and $5 for children. The event commonly has 90-100 cook team registrations and is attended by approximately 10,000 people.
Okie Jeep Jam 2022 will be Oct. 21-23. The event launched in 2019 with 100 Jeep registrations. In 2020, about 220 Jeeps participated, and in 2021, 400 Jeeps traveled to the event from as far away as New York, Florida and California.
The Exchange Club welcomes new members with an interest in their mission and programs. Quarterly dues are $110, and meetings are held each Tuesday at noon. To learn more about the organization or to join, call (918) 913-3868. For more information about Exchange Club events, visit www.xcmuskogee.com, www.muskogeecookoff.com, www.okiejeepjam.com and the chili cook-off and Jeep Jam Facebook pages.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at the Nonprofit Resource Center at (918) 683-4600 or rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org.
