Nonprofit Buzz: Farmers Market helps keep customers healthy

Muskogee Farmers Market is one of three markets in Oklahoma (along with Lawton and Northeast Oklahoma City) participating in OK Fresh, a statewide pilot project to help medical centers identify food insecure families and connect them to resources for healthy food.
The farmers' market was selected to participate because they have a strong history of working with the Oklahoma Nutrition Information and Education Project (ONIE).
“Muskogee is always an innovative market that excels at new programs and has a good infrastructure and a great team,” said Meredith Scott, ONIE program manager.
ONIE partnered with the Oklahoma Foundation for Medical Quality to secure funding from the Walmart Foundation for the two-year project.
OK Fresh is partnering with five clinics in Muskogee to refer food insecure families to the farmers market and provide them with up to $20 per month to be used for fresh produce. To qualify for the program, families must have a child in between the ages of 5 and 18, have a valid email address, and be referred to the program by a participating health clinic.
The participating Muskogee clinics are Arkansas Verdigris Valley Muskogee Health Center, (918) 682-0222; Muskogee West Health Center, (918) 912-2333; Children’s Clinic, (918) 687-4411; Muskogee Pediatrics & Family Health Solutions, (918) 683-8442; and Precision Internal Medicine, (918) 682-8612. The program is available for current and new patients at these clinics.
After receiving a referral code from a participating clinic, families complete a short online survey to receive a monthly text and/or email with a registration link. Participants input basic information and select dollar amounts they wish to match for that month’s food benefits. They then receive e-tickets, which are used to obtain tokens to purchase produce at the farmers market.
During the market season (through September), participants will arrive at the farmers market and present the e-tickets to a market volunteer who will exchange $10, $15 or $20 worth of SNAP benefits, cash, or credit for $20, $30, or $40 in OK Fresh tokens. For example, if a participant were to give $10 of SNAP benefits to the market, the market will give them $20 worth of OK Fresh tokens. Additionally, SNAP benefits are eligible for Double Up funding, further increasing the available funds for fresh produce. SNAP tokens can be used for any food at the market, while OK Fresh tokens must be applied to fresh produce.
After making purchases, participants are asked to weigh their OK Fresh produce to help measure the benefits of the program. Monthly incentives are provided for those who weigh their purchases.
During the winter, participants will arrive at a produce drop location and present the e-ticket to receive $20, $30, or $40 worth of pre-packaged produce, depending on the amount chosen during the online registration.
The program is accepting new participants. For more information or to participate in the program, contact one of the clinics above.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at the Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Nonprofit Resource Center at (918) 683-4600 or rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org.
