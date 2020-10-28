Nonprofit Buzz: Groups hope to Connect Muskogee with transit, travel infrastructure

Connect Muskogee is a mobility plan focusing on the integration and connectivity of all active modes of travel throughout the city. The long-term goal of this project is to strengthen the use of and access to public transit and active travel infrastructure (sidewalks, trails, and on-street bikeways) throughout the community. The initiative arose from the work of the AIM Infrastructure Committee, which has met regularly since fall 2012 to identify infrastructure needs and participate in planning for city transportation and recreation infrastructure projects.
In 2019, city officials identified a need to enhance the availability of transit service to provide new workforce transportation options. This prompted a convening of stakeholders to examine community needs around all modes of active transportation. Because transit users are also pedestrians or bicyclists, a complete and connected network of sidewalks, trails, and on-street bikeway is crucial to enable effective transit service as a means to access employment, education, services, and shopping.
In August 2019, a steering committee was formed with representation from the AIM Infrastructure Committee, City of Muskogee, businesses, schools, and nonprofit organizations. The steering committee determined the need to work with a professional transportation planning firm to create a comprehensive plan for transit, sidewalks, bikeways, and trails. The firm would identify community needs and recommend priority developments for a robust network for active transportation.
With leadership and funding from the City of Muskogee, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee County Transit, Oklahoma State University High Obesity Prevention Grant program, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and the Ruby Family Charitable Fund, the planning firm Kimley-Horn was hired. Since August, Kimley-Horn has been guiding the effort to identify and prioritize a range of projects to create an improved network of public transit, sidewalks, trails and bikeways for providing people of all ages and abilities safe, comfortable and accessible routes to and from locations across the community.
Now through Nov. 30, Connect Muskogee is seeking public input to identify how the people who live, work, and play in Muskogee use transportation and where improvements are most needed to increase the usability of the active transportation network.
Everyone who spends time in Muskogee is being asked to complete a brief survey about their current transportation use and preferences as well as use an interactive map platform to mark points or paths where the current infrastructure is in need of improvement and areas where it is working well. The survey is available at engagekh.com/connectmuskogee/community-survey. The interactive map is available at engagekh.com/community-map#/.
At 10 a.m. Nov. 4, Connect Muskogee will host a public Zoom event to present the project to the community. Nationally recognized transportation planner Mark Fenton and Luke Schmidt of Kimley-Horn will share how Connect Muskogee will benefit the community and demonstrate use of the interactive map. Details and a link to participate will be available on the project website at engagekh.com/connectmuskogee.
For information about Connect Muskogee, contact Doug Walton at dougw@health.ok.gov.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at the Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Nonprofit Resource Center at (918) 683-4600 or rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org.
