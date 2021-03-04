Nonprofit Buzz: Healthy Living Program can benefit all residents

Muskogee County Health Department's TSET Healthy Living Program is funded by the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust. The trust was created in the 1990s after Oklahoma and 39 other states won a lawsuit against the big three tobacco companies. Oklahoma was the only state whose voters approved placing the funds from the settlement in a trust. The trust is required to undertake and fund initiatives to improve the health of Oklahomans. While tobacco cessation and prevention is a key focus, in 2010, the legislature approved nutrition and physical activity focuses. The trust will receive settlement payments as long as tobacco is sold in Oklahoma, ensuring the continuity of these initiatives.
Oklahoma’s county health departments are the grantees for the Healthy Living Program. In Muskogee, the program is led by Doug Walton, Jeremy Colbert, and Angel Tillman. The program is in year one of a new grant period, and staff are assessing community needs to select the strategies for nutrition, physical activity, and tobacco that will guide the program for the next five years. All Muskogee County residents are invited to take the survey at http://bit.ly/tsetmuskogee and enter to win a $50 gift card.
Life expectancy differs greatly among areas of Muskogee County, and many health outcomes are related to behaviors and choices like eating healthy foods and exercising. The focus of the TSET Healthy Living Program is to reshape the environment where people spend the most time (work, school, neighborhoods, etc.) so that the healthier choices for food, exercise, and tobacco use are the easiest ones to make.
The TSET HLP works with all sectors of the community, including municipalities, schools and child care providers, nonprofits, congregations, and businesses to increase ease and safety of active transportation, increase access to healthy food, and make it easier to stop using tobacco. For example, they help employers create wellness policies to place healthy options in vending machines, make good quality drinking water available, encourage physical activity, and provide support for quitting tobacco.
At the municipal level, The HLP works with streets committees to encourage development of complete streets that serve pedestrians and cyclists as well as motorists and to lead planning efforts like Connect Muskogee to identify key areas where active transportation improvements can have the greatest benefit. They work with farmers markets and community gardens to increase access to healthy foods throughout communities through programs like OK Fresh and acceptance of SNAP, Veggie Bucks, and the Double Up program.
This multi-sector approach provides implementation of policies, practices, and environmental changes to support healthy choices for all ages wherever people spend time. It reaches parents at work, kids at school and child care, and families in neighborhoods, homes, and churches. The result is the entire community working together to improve health outcomes.
For more information about the TSET Healthy Living Program, contact Doug Walton, TSET Health Living Program coordinator, (918) 912-2174 or dougw@health.ok.gov.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at the Nonprofit Resource Center at (918) 683-4600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.