Nonprofit Buzz: Kirschners establish philanthropic legacy

The son of a Polish immigrant, Phil Kirschner moved to Muskogee in 1905, the same year oil was discovered in Oklahoma. By age 22, Phil had drilled his first well, and in the 1950s, he opened the North Glenpool field. Louisiana native, Roberta Freedman moved to Fort Gibson with her family in the early 1900s. After attending college in Missouri, she returned to Muskogee in 1937 with her daughter Miriam following the death of her first husband. Roberta and Phil married in 1954 and became quiet philanthropists, focusing much of their charitable giving in the Muskogee area.
Phil established two trusts when he retired 1979. After Phil’s death in 1981, three more trusts were established to ensure his legacy would live on. After Roberta's death in 1985, her daughter, Miriam Freedman, continued administering the trusts. In 2013, after overseeing the family’s foundation for more than 30 years, Miriam transferred the Kirschner Trusts to the Oklahoma City Community Foundation (OCCF).
After several years of non-competitive grant making to organizations strongly supported by the Kirschner family, The Kirschner Trusts at OCCF is opening a competitive grant cycle. Grants will be made in three focus areas:
• Jewish organizations that provide social services, counseling and education specifically targeted to children and young adults (ages 0-24) of Jewish heritage and that advance public understanding related to Jewish religion and cultural heritage.
• Organizations that provide children and young adults (ages 0-24) living with disabilities educational and vocational opportunities that contribute to their independence and self-sustainability.
• Eastern Oklahoma charitable organizations with strong preference given to organizations that are based in, or directly serve, Muskogee and the surrounding areas.
Eligible applicants are 501(c)(3) nonprofits that serve and are located in the state of Oklahoma. Nonexempt organizations that qualify for the use of charitable dollars such as schools, local government agencies, or state/city connected agencies may apply as long as the request is for public programs that take place in Oklahoma.
Examples of local organizations that have received funding from the Trusts include Camp Bennett adult day camp program; Muskogee Community Food Pantry, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, Youth Volunteer Corps, Five Civilized Tribes Museum, Women in Safe Home Inc., Indian Capital Technology Center Foundation, Muskogee Little Theatre, Volunteers of America - Muskogee, Muskogee Public Library, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma, Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, Education Foundation of Muskogee, Promoting Animal Welfare Society, Oklahoma School for the Blind, Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-muscular Foundation, and Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center.
Additionally, The Harry & Sarah Kirschner Memorial Trust (named for Phil’s parents) provides annual support to institutions for rabbinic training and religious learning scholarships, and the E. Phil & Roberta Kirschner Park Trust provides annual support for the continuing development of Muskogee’s Honor Heights Park.
Application guidelines are available at https://www.occf.org/kirschner/. Applicants must request access to the grant portal by Sept. 23, and the application deadline is Sept. 30.
Information: Leslie Woodward at OCCF, (405) 606-2911 or kisrchner@occf.org.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at Neighbors Building Neighborhoods at rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org.
