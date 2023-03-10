Nonprofit Buzz: Main Street Muskogee highlights downtown events

Main Street Muskogee was founded in 2008 and has the mission to build upon our vision statement of bringing to life the heart and soul of Muskogee by creating a revitalized, livable, family-focused and entertainment-rich historic and economically-vibrant downtown. As one of 33 programs recognized by Oklahoma Department of Commerce Oklahoma Main Street program, Main Street Muskogee receives training and technical assistance from the state program’s community liaisons.
The organization follows the four-point approach established by Main Street America: Organization – developing human and financial resources, Promotion – marketing to encourage commercial activity and investment, Design – creating an inviting downtown atmosphere, and Economic Vitality – strengthening assets and boosting profitability. Volunteer committees meet monthly with each focusing on one of the four areas of downtown improvement. Committee involvement is open to anyone in the community interested in the future of downtown Muskogee.
Main Street Muskogee serves all businesses in the downtown area, defined as Main Street to Seventh Street and Denison Street to Elgin Street. They promote special events, pop-up shops and yearly sales in the “This Week in Downtown” series on social media. Additionally, through a tiered partnership program, they connect businesses and organizations with Oklahoma Main Street resources.
Upcoming events for Main Street Muskogee include the first Art Crawl to be held since 2019. On April 8, from 10 to 4 p.m. next to the Civic Center, Art Crawl will include artist booths and will highlight the Azalea Day banners to be auctioned later in the month. Art Crawl coincides with the opening day of the Muskogee Farmers Market season, the Shriner Crawfish Boil and the Azalea Festival Parade hosted by Muskogee Parks and Recreation at 11 a.m. Applications are being accepted for artist booths and food vendors.
Food truck Tuesdays will return in May to the Hunt’s Green Space in collaboration with the Farmer’s Market. Annual retail promotion events include Weekend of Local July 14-16, Pink Friday on Nov. 17 to increase exposure for small businesses, and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. Participating downtown retailers offer discounts, and Main Street Muskogee sponsors giveaways at each event.
Current projects include working in partnership with the City of Muskogee and City of Muskogee Foundation to open a 2023 application period for two grant programs. Façade grants are focused on improvements to buildings in the downtown area and Business Incentive Grants are aimed at recruiting businesses to the downtown area by assisting with business startup costs and encouraging extended evening hours.
In 2022, Main Street Muskogee partnered with the OU Urban Design Studio to reimagine the Hunt’s Green Space and explore possibilities for its use. Community input was collected in throughout 2022 to learn what amenities and programming would draw residents and visitors to the space. The final plan document is expected to be released this spring.
For more information about Main Street Muskogee and downtown events and programs, visit mainstreetmuskogee.com or facebook.com/DowntownMuskogee/. To get involved as a volunteer or Main Street partner, contact Executive Director Courtney Graham at (918) 923-3868 or mainstreetmuskogee@yahoo.com.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org or (918) 683-4600.
