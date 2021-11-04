Nonprofit Buzz: Muskogee Police Community Cares program helps those in need

Muskogee Police Community Cares started in 2016 when then-mayor Bob Coburn connected department leaders to a donor who provided funding and inspiration for the program. The goal is to connect people in the community who have the financial means to help others to people who need assistance.
Police Community Cares meets three needs. First, people in the community need assistance for various reasons such as homelessness, unemployment, or having been victims of crime. Second, police officers often encounter families and individuals who need help with food or infant supplies, who are stranded with a broken-down car, or who need a hotel room for the night. The Muskogee Police Department has numerous men and women who care deeply about the community they serve, and when they see a need, they will often spend from their own pockets to help, which can become a burden for their families. Third, there are residents in the community who want to donate or help others but don’t know where they can give to help the most.
Police Community Cares connects the dots to meet the needs of all three groups. Donors can give to a program they know will help their neighbors, officers can provide help without creating a financial burden for their own families, and more families and individuals can have their needs met.
This partnership between the police department, community organizations, and individual donors to help Muskogee residents in need fits perfectly within the mission of the Muskogee Police Department: “Enhancement of the quality of life of residents and visitors through effective crime reduction, preservation of peace, and responsiveness to social changes in the community, accomplished through a police-community partnership focusing on proactive policing and crime prevention.“
Through the Police Community Cares program, when officers identify people in need, their supervisor assesses the situation and uses a program credit card to purchase needed items. Documentation of funds used is submitted to Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, which serves as the fiscal sponsor, or manager, of the program funding for the MPD. As an example, an officer encountered a family on their way to a funeral who had a flat tire but no money to fix it. Through Police Cares, the officer purchased a new tire and snacks for the family to get them back on their way.
“This program is not done for recognition, but because it’s the right thing to do,” said Deputy Chief Reggie Cotton.
Many donors to the program are anonymous, and officers take it personally.
“You never hear [the officers] complain about helping people. We have a great group of men and women, and they would do whatever is needed to help those in need in the community,” Cotton said.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at the Nonprofit Resource Center at (918) 683-4600 or rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org.
You can help
Donations to the program should be mailed to Police Community Cares c/o Neighbors Building Neighborhoods at 207 N. Second St., Muskogee, OK 74401. Make checks payable to Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and write “Police Community Cares” in the memo line. All donations are tax deductible.
Information: Reggie Cotton, (918) 684-8000.
