Nonprofit Buzz: Neighbors Building Neighborhoods addressing opioid issue

Neighbors Building Neighborhoods is launching a new effort to address opioid misuse in Muskogee, Haskell, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties. This rural region is statistically one of the highest-need regions in the entire country due to high rates of prescription opioid misuse, illicit opioid use, and overdose deaths. The program implements a three-pronged approach to preventing opioid misuse and overdoses in rural communities throughout the service area.
The first prong is working with the medical community to identify resource and education gaps for providers and pharmacists relating to opioid prescribing, dispensing, and misuse. The grant will fund a health care liaison at NBN to build relationships with rural health care professionals, identify the gaps in resources and education, and develop a comprehensive approach of professional education, technical assistance, and resources to meet the needs. The goal of this program to encourage reporting to the prescription monitoring program and empower health care professionals to help prevent opioid misuse.
The second prong is working with law enforcement in these counties, particularly smaller rural departments that are typically under resourced and understaffed. The goal is to increase the departments’ capacity for drug diversion and prevention strategies. NBN will provide training, technical assistance and resources to help address the issues of counterfeit pills and opioids in these counties, which are in and adjacent to the Eastern Oklahoma high-intensity drug trafficking area. A law enforcement liaison will partner with sheriff and police departments in these rural communities as well as other regional and state law enforcement agencies to identify gaps in resources and training and create a program to meet these needs.
The third prong is community education to increase public awareness abbot the dangers of opioid misuse, recovery resources, and local treatment options. NBN staff will develop and implement public education and social marketing campaigns throughout the four county region. A key to success will be coordinating and collaborating with community agencies, schools, and nonprofit organizations to assess needs and determine the most effective ways to get the education and resources to the community members who need it.
“We are excited about the ability this grant gives us to reach small rural communities with training, services, and information,” said Lindsey Roberts, director of NBN prevention programs. “Raising community awareness is key to addressing the epidemic of opioid abuse. By working with multiple sectors of the community through a single targeted approach, we have a unique opportunity to create generational change in the lives of families and communities who struggle with addiction. It is a privilege for us to work with many other community partners to achieve this goal.”
Key collaboration partners on the project include the Cherokee Nation, Muskogee CAN, McIntosh County Coalition; Stigler Health and Wellness; Green Country Behavioral Health; Muskogee, Haskell, McIntosh, and Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Departments; and the Muskogee Police Department.
For more information or to learn how to participate in the initiative, contact Roberts at lroberts@nbn-nrc.org or (918) 683-4600.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org or (918) 683-4600.
