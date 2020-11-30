Nonprofit Buzz: OSU Extension helps battle obesity

Muskogee County is part of the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension High Obesity Prevention program. The project is supported by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through the High Obesity Program Cooperative Agreement for land grant universities. Muskogee and Adair counties were preselected by CDC based on having over 40% adult obesity rates. OSU Extension is one of only 16 universities to receive the five-year $2.3 million cooperative agreement, which includes assistance from CDC in implementing strategies for improving nutrition and physical activity.
For nutrition, a goal is to increase access to healthier foods at food pantries, schools and community programs by establishing wellness, safe routes to school, and farm-to-school policies. HOP Educator Rachel Buford is helping develop partnerships between the farmers market and local food pantries to provide healthier food choices to food pantry clients. In Oktaha, a fruit basket was placed at the local store so they can sell fresh fruit to customers and connect the store with local farmers to provide more produce.
Rachel also worked with Oktaha Public School to install seven raised garden beds in the September. Produce harvested is used in the cafeteria and donated to Catholic Charities. Ten Aero Garden miniature greenhouses have been placed in Oktaha classrooms allowing students to grow and harvest vegetables year-round.
In Muskogee, Rachel is working with the OKFresh pilot program. The program partners with local physicians to provide healthy food prescriptions. Patients receive vouchers for up to $20 in matching funds for fresh foods and vegetables at the farmers market. Now, OKFresh is working with local farmers to provide participants with boxes of potatoes, sweet potatoes, apples, tomatoes, turnips, radishes, kale and other cold weather crops.
The physical activity strategy focuses on connecting sidewalks, bike routes, and transit with everyday destinations. The goal is that people will be able to walk or bike safely to everyday destinations like school and work. HOP Project Manager Lacey Wallace is working with the Connect Muskogee planning project, which was partly funded by the HOP grant. Lacey helped make sure all active transportation modes were included. Some projects identified through Connect Muskogee, like signage and crosswalks, can be incorporated into the HOP work plan. More information about Connect Muskogee and the community input survey and map tool are available at engagekh.com/connectmuskogee.
As a result of the HOP program, the Town of Oktaha is working to pass a safe routes to school resolution. Then they will implement changes such as additional crosswalks and school zone signage. In Muskogee, program staff are doing projects to increase access and connect destinations. For example, they worked with community volunteers to paint a crosswalk that looks like a railroad track at the Depot Green and are working with Parks and Recreation to install street signs on trails to help users know their location in town and on the trails and improve safety of the trail.
For more information about the HOP program, contact Lacey Wallace at lacey.wallace@okstate.edu.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at Neighbors Building Neighborhoods at rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org or (918) 683-4600.
