COVID-19’s outbreak has stifled many of the programs at Muskogee’s Nonprofit Resource Center, said director Kim Lynch.
“It’s just like everyone else. We’ve been shut down for two weeks,” Lynch said. “It’s an awful predicament. You want to assist people and you can’t.”
All of the NRC’s programming has been suspended, including after-school programs and events at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Lynch said if COVID-19 prompted shutdowns persist, summer programs such as Community Treasures, the Summer Learning Program, and Night Hoops may be affected. In turn, that could affect “100-plus kids” who each participate in Community Treasures and Summer Learning.
“Until the shelter at home is lifted and we’re sure we’re able to serve children, we just can’t have those programs,” Lynch said. “There’s no way to keep everyone six feet apart.”
Canceled programs aren’t the only NRC function affected by COVID-19, Lynch said.
“Even just the hiring process — I mean we have open positions, but until I can truly interview somebody, we can’t hire,” Lynch said. “This is a stupid disease.”
Staffers have been working remotely in the meantime, Lynch said, which presents its own set of problems.
“We’re working from home, still writing grants, but it’s a challenge to try and be collaborative when you try to work from home,” Lynch said. “We’re in the public trust, so we have to follow open meetings and open records, so we can’t hold meetings over phones and we can’t video conference.”
Even though the Open Meetings Act was recently amended to allow for teleconferencing, Lynch said, it was a matter of ensuring transparency.
“The challenge is that you want to be transparent and you want to make sure people can see what you’re doing,” Lynch said. “Not that there’s anything critical right now because work has basically stopped.”
More than anything, Lynch said, she hopes the projected timetables for returning to work are correct.
“We are scheduled April 30, so that’ll be five weeks, six weeks total that we’ve been out,” Lynch said. “Hopefully, I’ve seen some reports that it’s as early as the first week of May when we return.”
