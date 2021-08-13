Two Muskogee nonprofits will be hosting a back-to-school event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, said Saundra Reed of A Heart Set Free Ministry.
In addition to A Heart Set Free Ministry, Today Outreach Ministry also is participating. The event will be at Freedom Ministries at 24th Street and West Okmulgee Avenue. In addition to school supplies, the groups will offer free hot dogs, chips and bottled water. The group also plans to give away shoes to disadvantaged youth whose parents are struggling to get by.
