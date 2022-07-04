A Norman man was killed after being struck by a boat propeller on Lake Eufaula, a mile south of Porum Landing boat ramp southeast of Checotah in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Braxton G. Byrd, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:51 p.m. Saturday, the report states.
According to OHP, Byrd was surfing behind a 2018 Moomba being operated by Kenna Ingram, 22, also from Norman, at around 6:05 p.m. Byrd fell, Ingram circled the boat back around to Byrd but pulled past Byrd. Ingram put the boat into reverse, and Byrd was struck by the propeller. Ingram was not injured, nor were the 13 other passengers on the boat. Byrd was the only person wearing a personal flotation device.
