A Norman man died when he crashed the truck he was driving on U.S. 69, in Wagoner County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Jeremy D. Daley, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:22 a.m., the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:05 a.m. Monday. Daley was driving a 2011 Kenworth truck southbound approximately 5 miles south of Wagoner when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the right side of the highway, struck a utility pole and an embankment. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was pinned approximately 7 hours and 30 minutes before being freed, the report states.
