A portion of U.S. 62 Business/Main Street has been reopened following the cleanup following a partial building collapse, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The collapse at the former Royal Casket building, 302 N. Main St., was reported at 11:40 p.m. Friday. The area has been blocked off since then.
Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane are open on North Main Street, ODOT reports. The area on North Main Street affected was from Martin Luther King Street to Okmulgee Avenue on North Main Street.
