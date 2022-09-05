Not everyone has Labor Day off

Not everyone got to enjoy Monday's holiday.
Some people were putting in shifts to help us and to deliver goods from one part of the country to another.
Matthew Greggs is a trucker based in Alabama. He is on his way to California hauling kitchen equipment in his 18-wheeler and stopped at the Pilot/Flying J Truck Stop on U.S. 69.
"I left Alabama around midnight," he said. "I stopped here to grab some food, take a shower and get some sleep. I'm leaving here around 10 p.m. and will stop in Denver before heading to California."
Greggs said he averages nine days on the road per trip and is not just confined to one route. On one venture, he went from California back to Alabama, then to Pennsylvania and from Pennsylvania to Tennessee.
"A lot of people are moving east from the West Coast," he said. "Recently, I had two families moving from California and two complete houses in my truck."
Some people might get upset at having to work on a holiday. Layton Denney, assistant manager at O'Reilly Auto Parts, 1907 N. Main St., says that's not a problem at his store.
"I think most of the employees enjoy the overtime," he said. "I work most holidays and really don't mind. We do have shorter days…most days we're open until 10 p.m. but today we close at 8 p.m."
Denney also said that the holidays are typically slow and that's the main reason for the shorter hours.
"I think a lot of people are out with their families having a good time," he said. "Most of the holidays are slow for us. Easter is usually busy, people riding their ATVs or getting ready for the spring."
Greggs is also someone who doesn't mind working a holiday.
"There's less traffic on the roads," he said. "Plus, I get a chance to get out and see this country without having to fight as many bad drivers. The trucking industry is losing drivers, so that's more work for the drivers who are working.
"We're down 40,000 from 10 years ago, and we're losing more."
