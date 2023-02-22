Now Trending: Hope springs eternal in our town

Kids learning to play softball on the green. A museum sleepover for stuffed animals. Regular movies and events highlighted on the marquee of an historic, renovated theater. Live performances and live music hosted at many venues. A party celebrating a radio station’s new home. Networking at a creole feast and during other eating celebrations. Soothing time to paint and appreciate art. The beauty of 5,000 newly planted tulips in the park. Bull riding competition, fight-night matches, and in-person gatherings and online website meetings to honor ancestors.
Entertainment opportunities like these sound like what you’d find at play in a big city. Yet, these activities are offered right here, locally, in Muskogee.
We are picky about our entertainment likes, yet our community is continually adapting and reaching out to a diverse Muskogee population with things to do. The audience includes children, artists, foodies, athletes, movie buffs, historians and music and media aficionados.
There’s a familiar proverb that states hope springs eternal, meaning it’s human nature to find a cause for optimism.
Indeed, Muskogee is optimistic — we are driven to create events that reach out to a wide audience. If your calendar isn’t packed with to-dos, you only have yourself to blame.
Walking around Muskogee on any given beautiful day, it’s certain you will find our town celebrating something. On a recent Saturday stroll, it was startling to encounter children of kindergarten age and up on the Depot Green using tennis balls to learn to play softball.
Across the street, the Three Rivers Museum had finished up its annual ‘sleepover’ for stuffed animals dropped off for the night by children. Photos of the ‘stuffies’ and stories of their light-hearted late night museum mischief were shared the next day with the children.
Today, the museum is sharing stories of a different kind. Exhibits pay tribute to area all-Black town, and photos of Black leaders and historic city scenes highlight the many contributions that have helped to build a diverse Muskogee.
For instance, the iconic Love Building has a rich history of serving diverse audiences over the years with legal services, groceries and restaurant food.
It's kind of like Muskogee has shown love to all walks of life for decades.
Take coffee, for instance. Local coffee shops and restaurants downtown once served java in thick, white restaurant china cups. Grabbing a coffee and a chat seemed the norm.
Today, if you’re in a rush, coffee is offered in paper cups at multiple sites that offer drive-through service or limited seating. It’s another sign that that modern-day Muskogee is adapting to the changing tastes and entertainment needs of our diversifying population.
Check Facebook pages frequently because new entertainment options are announced almost daily.
We’re changing and adapting community outreach to match our needs. It’s a good thing.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in public relations. She serves on the Depot District planning committee.
