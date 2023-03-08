Now Trending: March Madness for everyone

Get out of your comfort zone and have some fun. Recently, I did — and really got a charge out of it.
Some of Oklahoma’s youngest and brightest kiddos strutted their stuff recently during the Vex Robotics Oklahoma spin up. Teams from 20 high schools and middle schools have put much time and effort into building the robots. The payoff was an interesting showcase of spins, turns, scoops and twists in several Muskogee Civic Center arenas at the same time.
We sat near parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles who shared the accomplishments of their students. We also got a few tips on what we were watching and the importance of these programs in the lives of the young competitors.
The reality is these students no doubt will earn their place in the world as the next generation of millionaires. And, they learned their super technical skills right here in Oklahoma. Bravo.
What else is there to see and do in the coming weeks?
Be prepared for a race around town March 11 during many scheduled fun stops. Participate in the Okie Half Marathon State Championship, hosted by the Muskogee Running Club and Muskogee Parks & Recreation.
If you prefer a slower pace, attend the March 11 Muskogee Art Guild Art & Fun event. A Cherokee Nation cultural specialist will teach attendees how to weave a turtle out of special supplies.
Need basketball in your life? The Rougher Village Arena will host the National Junior College Athletic Association Region II games through March 11.
Don’t forget to race over to the Fuzzy’s Spring Race Car Show on March 11 at the Muskogee Civic Center. Any dirt race car welcome. A play day will follow at Thunderbird Speedway.
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday March 11 with a special story time, activities, tales and characters. Get on over to the Muskogee Library for this one.
A new Miss Azalea will be crowned March 18 at the Roxy Theater.
Hungry? Mark your calendar to attend the Muskogee Real Estate Professionals bean supper fundraiser March 24. Or grab a drink the next day, March 25, at the Bedouin Shrine Wine & Beer Festival.
Then, settle in at 5 p.m. March 25 for a battle of the pianos at the Hilldale Education Foundation Dueling Pianos event.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays are great days to be wowed at the Library. Wednesdays are cool fun days for kids ages 4 to 12. Adults can play like kids at the library 6-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Check out the games, cards and trivia and board games.
Or, take your playful self and kids to the Arrowhead Mall March 16 from 1-5 p.m. The fun includes games, crafts and food.
Girl Scout cookies are on sale. So why not grab a box and head over to the Three Rivers Museum for an outside selfie with a bronze Girl Scout statue and her bronze cookies?
Music and singin’ for $5 a head is possible every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The Oklahoma Moon Band will perform March 16; Three Chord Justice on March 23; Beautiful Chaos on March 30.
Check out these events on the websites or Facebook pages of Visit Muskogee, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Muskogee Civic Center, Roxy Theater, Three Rivers Museum and Muskogee Public Library.
You can find anything and everything to do, it seems, in Muskogee.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in public relations.
