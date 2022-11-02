Now Trending: Muskogee moving forward

It’s been said many times. What’s past is prologue. It’s the context or catalyst for what happens in the future. It also illustrates the maxim, everything old is new again.
Muskogee is celebrating its 150th Birthday this year, and we will celebrate many more anniversaries in the future. We also can take pride that our future Muskogee footprint will continue to pay tribute to historical buildings, neighborhoods and areas of cultural significance.
Historic preservation is all around us, although the advances might seem nonexistent to some. Take a look around town to appreciate our history.
Already, Muskogee has two designated historic residential neighborhoods — Founders’ Place and Kendall Place. Other historic districts include Bacone College, Samuel Sadler Historic District and our historic downtown.
The Bacone College district was listed in the national register in 2014; the Muskogee Freight and Depot Historic District was listed in 2006, and the downtown Muskogee Historic District in 2008.
Dozens of homes, businesses and churches, as well, are listed as historic. Even a nursery smokestack located on Beacon Street is deemed historic, and the sign for the Muskogee Hotel is designated a local landmark.
Preservation work is moving along, thanks to the Muskogee Historic Preservation Commission and countless others who value our history.
The Historic Preservation Commission also is working with the Creek and Cherokee nations in a study of historical tribal boundaries to ensure they are protected.
Our community is experiencing a Muskogee forward strategy on so many levels, including historic preservation. Yet it takes time to educate homeowners, landlords, contractors and others about historic preservation guidelines that must be followed. Also, the property owners must find the resources to get the upgrades completed, again following specific guidelines.
A recent Facebook post asks why owners of the old Muskogee Hotel are being asked to demolish it, when it appears structurally sound and worthy of renovation.
The Muskogee Historic Preservation Commission, along with others, responded to this Facebook discussion. Minimum maintenance standards for buildings do exist, but the reality is the level of investment needed to renovate the hotel has a low risk of return on dollars spent.
This column is a reminder that much historical preservation work is moving Muskogee forward based on standards and guidelines set forth by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.
It’s certain our community will continue to designate historical properties to preserve our heritage for another 150 years.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Muskogee Historic Preservation Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.